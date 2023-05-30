Obituary & Services: Rev. Terry Edward Foland

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Rev. Terry Edward Foland, 86, of Astoria, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Terry was born on February 8, 1937, in Tindall, Missouri, the son of Ross Edward and Allie Ella (Oyler) Foland.

He married Frieda Sue Estes on June 23, 1957, at the First Christian Church in Trenton, Missouri.

In addition to his wife and colleague, Rev. Frieda Foland, he is also survived by two sons, Bret Foland of Normal, Illinois, and Bryan (Lynnie) Foland of Pahrump, NV, and daughter, Bryce (Tim) Farrell of Bradley, IL, nine grandchildren, Sherry Foland, Tommy (Kathy) Mangan, Robin (Dustin) Ward, Brooke Foland, Ally (Nick) Lepczynski, Britney (Patrick Pritner) Foland, Kerby Farrell, Rory (Alex Wagner) Farrell, Bryer Foland, Bayley (Emily) Farrell, Madison Dotty, Anthony Ward, Bryanna Foland, Ryne Farrell, Gracie Mangan, Shelby Mangan, three great-grandchildren, Michael Giese, Zoey Lepczynski and Jackson Lepczynski, a brother Novy (Mary Ellen) Foland of Trenton, Missouri, sisters, Sonna (Bill) Wiggins of Trenton, MO, and twin sister Mary (Ed) Holt of Trenton, Missouri. Numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dale and Duane Foland, two sisters in infancy, brothers-in-law, Robert and Wiley Estes, sisters-in-law Marilyn Jackson, Carol Abbott, and Charlene Poffenburger and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Foland.

He attended Trenton High School. He continued his studies earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and religion from Culver Stockton College in 1959. Then in 1964 received his Master of Divinity from the Missouri School of Religion.

Terry began serving the Lord beginning in 1956-68 as Parish Pastor of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Central Christian, Danville, IL; Webster Groves, St. Louis, MO; First Christian, Fayette, MO; Cherokee Christian, Prairies Village, KS and Oakwood Christian, Hannibal, MO. In 1968-82 as an Associate Regional Minister in the Illinois-Wisconsin Region, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). In 1982-1992 he served as the Northwest Regional Minister for the Mid-America Region. He worked as a senior consultant for the Alban Institute from 1992-2002. He provided Senior Pastor duties for the First Christian Church of Macomb. He also served at First Christian Church, Canton, IL as Co-Interim Minister with his wife, Frieda. Prior to that, they did an interim together at First Christian, Moline, IL.

Funeral Services honoring Rev. Terry Foland’s life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Rushville. Pastor Rev. Dr. Teresa Dulyea Parker will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The Triplett & Wood Funeral Home in Rushville has been entrusted with care and arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Week of Compassion c/o First Christian Church in Rushville (Disciples of Christ).

Related