Unlicensed and Uninsured: Oklahoma man facing multiple charges after arrest in Daviess County

Numerous charges are pending for an Oklahoma man whom the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested late Monday night in Daviess County.

Thirty-four-year-old Jose Tun-Martinez of Midwest City, Oklahoma is accused of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, driving without a valid license, & alleged failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He’s also accused of careless and imprudent driving and having no insurance.

Tun-Martinez was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

(Photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

