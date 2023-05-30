Unlicensed and Uninsured: Oklahoma man facing multiple charges after arrest in Daviess County

Local News May 30, 2023
Jose Tun-Martinez booking (Photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail
Numerous charges are pending for an Oklahoma man whom the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested late Monday night in Daviess County.

Thirty-four-year-old Jose Tun-Martinez of Midwest City, Oklahoma is accused of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, driving without a valid license, & alleged failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He’s also accused of careless and imprudent driving and having no insurance.

Tun-Martinez was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

(Photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail

