Administrators of Trenton R-9 School District speak at Rotary club meeting

Trenton R-9 School District administrators spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on May 25th.

Special Education/Preschool Director Tara Hoffman, Rissler Elementary School Principal Susan Gott, and Trenton Middle School Principal Mike Hostetter provided updates.

Hoffman reported there were 150 children enrolled in preschool and kindergarten this past year. Sixty new preschool and kindergarten students have been screened for the next school year.

Hoffman discussed the need for all-day kindergarten if facilities were available. However, she said getting teachers could be an issue.

The high school special education program expanded its coffee shop to include deliveries to North Central Missouri College and the Pleasant View R-6 and Laredo R-7 school districts. That is in addition to Trenton. Money made from the coffee shop is used to help fund an educational trip for students at the end of the school year.

Hoffman reported the special education program will add autism as an area of focus next year.

Gott was appreciative of community support at Rissler. She said the school is looking for opportunities for students to give back for the support. Students participate in service projects, programs, and field trips.

Gott reported staff members have been working to realign the curriculum to make sure its priorities are in line with Trenton R-9 and state education requirements. A new assistant principal has been hired for next school year: Wayne Proffit.

Hostetter reported middle school staff members have been working on goals to make sure they align with the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Program. A decision was made to have one hour of reading and one hour of writing each day for the fifth and sixth grades.

The reading and writing change also resulted in a change in the social studies curriculum. However, Hostetter noted students will still have one hour of social studies each day.

He also discussed attendance and said the middle school has worked on improving it.

During the business meeting, it was announced that the Trenton Rotary Club will be responsible for putting up and taking down the flags at the courthouse for Flag Day, June 14th. Members will meet to put up flags at 6:30 in the morning and take them down at 5:30 in the evening.

Treasurer Savannah Fogle said statements will be mailed to members, so dues can be paid before the end of the fiscal year June 30th.

