“A Matter of Balance” class to be offered in Chillicothe

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restricting their activities. A Matter of Balance is a program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.

You will learn to:



view falls as controllable

set goals for increasing activity

make changes to reduce fall risks at home

exercise to increase strength and balance

Who should attend?

anyone concerned about falls

anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength

anyone who has fallen in the past

anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns

The program will be held on Monday and Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Grand River Multipurpose Center, 607 West Business Route 36, in Chillicothe.

The program will run from June 22 to July 20, with classes held twice weekly for 4 weeks, each session lasting two hours. For more information, contact the Livingston County Extension office at 660-646-0811. Interested individuals may register online by clicking or tapping this link.

