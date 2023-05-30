“A Matter of Balance” class to be offered in Chillicothe

Local News May 30, 2023 KTTN News
A Matter of Balance News Graphic
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restricting their activities. A Matter of Balance is a program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.

You will learn to:

  • view falls as controllable
  • set goals for increasing activity
  • make changes to reduce fall risks at home
  • exercise to increase strength and balance

Who should attend?

  • anyone concerned about falls
  • anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength
  • anyone who has fallen in the past
  • anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns

The program will be held on Monday and Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Grand River Multipurpose Center, 607 West Business Route 36, in Chillicothe.

The program will run from June 22 to July 20, with classes held twice weekly for 4 weeks, each session lasting two hours. For more information, contact the Livingston County Extension office at 660-646-0811. Interested individuals may register online by clicking or tapping this link.

