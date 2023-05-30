“A Matter of Balance” class to be offered in Chillicothe

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restricting their activities. A Matter of Balance is a program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.
This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
You will learn to:
- view falls as controllable
- set goals for increasing activity
- make changes to reduce fall risks at home
- exercise to increase strength and balance
Who should attend?
- anyone concerned about falls
- anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength
- anyone who has fallen in the past
- anyone who has restricted activities because of falling concerns
The program will be held on Monday and Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Grand River Multipurpose Center, 607 West Business Route 36, in Chillicothe.
The program will run from June 22 to July 20, with classes held twice weekly for 4 weeks, each session lasting two hours. For more information, contact the Livingston County Extension office at 660-646-0811. Interested individuals may register online by clicking or tapping this link.