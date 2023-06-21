Obituary & Services: Paul Romane Lucas

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Paul Romane Lucas, age 92, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.

Paul was born on November 9, 1930, in Novinger, Missouri, to Arthur “Penny” Lucas and Myrtle Lucas. On July 3, 1954, Paul was united in marriage to Mildred Lorene Lucas, who predeceased him on July 1, 2021.

Paul grew up in Novinger, Missouri. In 1951, Paul enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the Army, Paul and his wife, Mildred, moved to Durand, Illinois, where they lived for several years before returning to Novinger upon retirement. Paul spent several years working as a highway commissioner for the State of Illinois.

Paul enjoyed life and spent countless hours fishing, coon hunting, and cutting wood with his best bud and grandson, Jack. Paul also spent many hours tending to his gardens and selling his produce. He raised and sold coonhounds for several years in Rutledge, Missouri at the flea market, where he enjoyed visiting with people. He loved to give people a hard time and was as ornery as the day was long.

Paul is survived by his beloved grandson, Jack Caldwell (and his wife, Brooke) of Unionville, Missouri, whom he raised as his own. He is also survived by one daughter, Deborah Lucas of Wisconsin, and a sister, Josephine Mathes of Queen City, Missouri. Paul also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and a multitude of friends.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his parents, Penny and Myrtle Lucas; and his siblings, Archie, Emmett, Oscar, Herbert, Wayne (in infancy), Gladys, Pearl, Maude, Mary Alice, Anna May, and Hazel.

A graveside service with Military rites for Paul will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Novinger Cemetery in Novinger, Missouri. Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Novinger Cemetery.

