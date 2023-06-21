Trenton Downtown Improvement Association approves sponsorship of farmers market

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association June 20th approved sponsoring the farmers market in Downtown Trenton.

The farmers market started in Sesquicentennial Park on June 17th. It will be held there each Saturday from 8 am to noon through October.

Main Street Trenton Executive Director Lauren Dannar reports about 15 to 20 vendors are expected on June 24th. The selection will be similar to last week. She says some of the home décor vendors will not be there, but there will be custom t-shirts, homemade bath bombs, and the food truck Coco’s Bean Box of Chillicothe.

There are no vendor fees for the farmers market in Downtown Trenton. However, vendors should provide their own displays and tables.

Vendors are asked to contact Dannar before attending. Her phone number is 816-838-3545.

