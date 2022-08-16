Obituary & Services: Myrtle Louise Vanderflute

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Myrtle Louise Vanderflute, 91, a lifelong resident of Jamesport, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, in Gallatin.

Myrtle was born on June 25, 1931, the daughter of Garnie and Gladys (Gentry) Gray in Orlando, OK. She attended Center School and then Jamesport Schools. She married George Vanderflute on January 26th, 1985. She was a homemaker, babysat for most of Jamesport, and practically raised the whole town. Myrtle was a member of the Jamesport Baptist Church. She loved the Chiefs, westerns, Gunsmoke, watching RFDTV, and the Grand Ole Opry. Myrtle gardened and especially loved her flowers. She loved all her children. Myrtle was bigger than life and had a great sense of humor; she could turn a bad situation into a happy situation. Myrtle always put the needs of others above her own. She will be dearly missed.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents and husband, George; children, Diana Lynn Hager and Ronald “Pumpkin” Hager; siblings, Buleah Maxine Terry, Irvin Gray, Garnie “Pat” Gray, Jr., Marvin Gray, and Rex Gray. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Dennis of Chillicothe, MO; step-daughter, Dianna Shrock of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Stephanie Jackson (Scott) of Jamesport, MO, Laurie Curtis of Gallatin, and Larry Adams Jr. (Amber) of Jamesport, MO; several great-grandchildren; and her special daughters, Amy Kurtz (David) of Trenton, MO, and Shelly Howland of Jamesport, MO.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jamesport First Responders in care of the funeral home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 3 PM to 3:45 PM, Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport, followed by a graveside service at 4 PM at Jamesport Memorial Cemetery in Jamesport. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133.