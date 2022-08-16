Spickard Special Road District Board gains new Chairman of the Board

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Special Road District Board swore in a new member on August 15th. Dan Etter was also approved as chairman of the board.

JR Roberts was approved as president, and Tyler Etter was approved as vice president. The board approved leaving online and banking responsibilities to Secretary Amy Chapman.

Approval was given to spend up to $2,500 to fix the backhoe.

Spickard Special Road District Board meetings were changed to the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 in the evening at the Spickard City Hall.

Discussion of insurance was tabled until next month.

It was announced stop signs will be installed around town soon.