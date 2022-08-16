Spickard Special Road District Board gains new Chairman of the Board

Local News August 16, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Spickard, Missouri
The Spickard Special Road District Board swore in a new member on August 15th. Dan Etter was also approved as chairman of the board.

JR Roberts was approved as president, and Tyler Etter was approved as vice president. The board approved leaving online and banking responsibilities to Secretary Amy Chapman.

Approval was given to spend up to $2,500 to fix the backhoe.

Spickard Special Road District Board meetings were changed to the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 in the evening at the Spickard City Hall.

Discussion of insurance was tabled until next month.

It was announced stop signs will be installed around town soon.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

