The Grundy County R-5 School District will hold back-to-school activities this week.

Middle school and high school students can pick up their schedules at the office on August 16th, 17th, and 18th from 1 to 3 pm each day.

Grundy R-5 Elementary School students can meet their teachers and receive information at an open house on August 18th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will also be hot dogs, chips, and cookies.

The first day of school for Grundy R-5 is August 23rd.