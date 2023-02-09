Obituary & Services: Larry (Fat’s) McCollum

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Larry (Fat’s) McCollum, 76, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 8, at St. Lukes’s Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery north of Trenton.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton.

McCollum was born August 3, 1946, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Chester Arthur and Maxine Olive Coil McCollum. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1964 and then attended Grand River Technical School, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He had been employed by Trenton Republican-Times Newspaper and Henderson Trash Service. He was a race car buff.

He was a member of the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton.

On December 7, 1978, he was married to Linda Lewis in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him death on January 29, 2020

His survivors include two sons Cody McCollum and fiancé Dakotah Mathews, Trenton, Missouri, Darwin McCollum and significate other Lisa Muse, Auburn, Nebraska; three grandchildren Haley Burbee, Shelby Burbee, Remington Mathews; two sisters Lavonne Hall, Trenton, Missouri, Sandy Sims and husband Joe Dale, Mercer, Missouri; one brother Steven McCollum and wife Keverne, Jefferson City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

