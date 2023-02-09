Putnam County Health Department offering free class on “Babysitting 101”

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department will sponsor a Babysitting 101 class.

The free class for young adults in Putnam County will be held at the First Baptist Church in Unionville on March 9th from 9 am to 2 pm. The class is being held during the Putnam County R-1 School District’s spring break.

Topics will include fire safety with the Unionville Fire Department, CPR and first aid with the Putnam County Ambulance District, medication safety with One to One Pharmacy of Unionville, safe play with Putnam County R-1 Parents as Teachers, and 911 with Putnam County E-911. The Putnam County Health Department will also discuss safe sleep, car seat safety, food safety, and snacks.

A sack lunch will be provided to participants. It is recommended participants bring a light jacket or sweater.

Participants must be at least 11 years old and parental consent is required.

Preregistration is available by clicking this link or interested parties may register on the day of the class, on March 9th, from 8:45 to 9 am.

Contact the health department for more information at 660-947-2429.

