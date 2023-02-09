Chillicothe Fire Department responds to shed and dumpster fire

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A shed collapsed due to a fire near Chillicothe on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th. The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the building collapsed before the fire department arrived at 19682 LIV 351 in rural Livingston County.

An engine, a tanker, and a brush truck from Chillicothe responded to the call for a barn and dumpster fire. Mutual aid was requested from Hale and the North Carroll County Fire Protection District.

Upon arrival, the Chillicothe Fire Department notes firefighters found the fire to not be as bad as described by the call, and mutual aid was canceled. The tanker provided a water supply for the engine. A 200-foot crossplay was pulled, and water put out what the fire department described as a small shed fire. About 1,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the shed and dumpster fire. Unburned pieces of the barn were pulled out and spread out. Hay bales were also spread out.

Chillicothe firefighters were at the scene of the property owned by Amanda McCall for approximately 55 minutes.

