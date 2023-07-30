Obituary & Services: Delores Jean Dorney

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Delores Jean Dorney, 77, of Gallatin, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO), passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at a Gallatin, MO nursing home.

She was born on August 10, 1945, in Gilman City, Missouri, the daughter of Clyde and Lola Mae (Brown) Scott.

She married Bill Dorney on August 26, 1987. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2018.

Delores was a graduate of Gilman City High School and then went on to complete her degree as an LPN. She worked as a nurse for Harrison County Community Hospital.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Scott; sisters, Avonda Hamilton, and Joanne Scott, and granddaughter, Veronica.

Delores is survived by her children, Lori Hillyard (Mark), Kansas City, MO, Brad Hillyard (Linda), and Mark Hillyard (Carol), both of Bethany, MO; sister, Janice Peterman (Buster), Kansas City, MO, and three grandchildren, Beau (Ashley) Hillyard, Jared (Faith) Hillyard, and Olivia Hillyard.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related