Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday, July 27, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been actively enforcing the law, leading to multiple arrests on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The individuals involved face a range of charges, from driving offenses to drug-related crimes. Here are the details of each arrest:
1. Matthew K. Deck
- Age: 41
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Rockford, IL
Mr. Deck was arrested in Harrison County and faces the following charges:
- Fugitive from out of state
- Possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl
- Tampering with physical evidence for a felony
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license
- Littering
- No seat belt
He was being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center without bond.
2. Monica M. Morrill
- Age: 34
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Saint Joseph, MO
Ms. Morrill was apprehended in Caldwell County for the following charges:
- Felony driving while intoxicated
- Failure to comply with interlock device requirements
She was being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a 24-hour hold.
3. Dillon J. Sturm
- Age: 30
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Burlington Junction, MO
Mr. Sturm was arrested in Nodaway County for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was released for medical treatment.
4. Michael A. Craig
- Age: 32
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Oklahoma City, OK
Mr. Craig, who hails from Oklahoma City, was arrested in Holt County on the following charges:
- Misdemeanor warrant for speeding in Platte County
- No valid license
He was being held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department on bond.
5. Marlon J. Montoya Sanchez
- Age: 23
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Honduras
Mr. Montoya Sanchez was taken into custody in Dekalb County for the following charges:
- Felony leaving the scene of an accident
- Felony resisting arrest
- No valid operator’s license
- Careless and imprudent driving involving an accident
He was being held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.
6. Jayden Z. Bohm
- Age: 20
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Moberly, MO
Mr. Bohm was arrested in Randolph County for the following charges:
- Driving while intoxicated – first offense
- Careless and imprudent driving
- Minor in possession of alcohol
He has been released to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.
7. Ronald T. Cron
- Age: 52
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Kirksville, MO
Mr. Cron was apprehended in Adair County for driving while intoxicated. He has been released.
8. Christina M. Fox
- Age: 42
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Memphis, MO
Ms. Fox was arrested in Scotland County for driving while intoxicated resulting in physical injury. She was released after treatment at Scotland County Memorial Hospital.
9. Linda K. Gustin
- Age: 53
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Kansas City, KS
Ms. Gustin was taken into custody in Platte County on the following charges:
- Felony possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Vision obstruction material
She has been released from the Platte County Jail.
10. Jacob A. Dailey
- Age: 32
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Kansas City, MO
Mr. Dailey was arrested in Platte County for felony unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held at the Platte County Detention Center under a 24-hour hold.
11. Francisco A. Mendoza
- Age: 39
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Kansas City, KS
Mr. Mendoza was apprehended in Lafayette County for the following charges:
- Felony forgery
- Driving while suspended – 2nd offense
- Speeding
- No insurance
- Felony Johnson County warrant
He was being held at the Lafayette County Jail under a 24-hour hold.