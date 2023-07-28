Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been actively enforcing the law, leading to multiple arrests on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The individuals involved face a range of charges, from driving offenses to drug-related crimes. Here are the details of each arrest:

1. Matthew K. Deck

Age: 41

Gender: Male

City/State: Rockford, IL

Mr. Deck was arrested in Harrison County and faces the following charges:

Fugitive from out of state Possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl Tampering with physical evidence for a felony Possession of drug paraphernalia Operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license Littering No seat belt

He was being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

2. Monica M. Morrill

Age: 34

Gender: Female

City/State: Saint Joseph, MO

Ms. Morrill was apprehended in Caldwell County for the following charges:

Felony driving while intoxicated Failure to comply with interlock device requirements

She was being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a 24-hour hold.

3. Dillon J. Sturm

Age: 30

Gender: Male

City/State: Burlington Junction, MO

Mr. Sturm was arrested in Nodaway County for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was released for medical treatment.

4. Michael A. Craig

Age: 32

Gender: Male

City/State: Oklahoma City, OK

Mr. Craig, who hails from Oklahoma City, was arrested in Holt County on the following charges:

Misdemeanor warrant for speeding in Platte County No valid license

He was being held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department on bond.

5. Marlon J. Montoya Sanchez

Age: 23

Gender: Male

City/State: Honduras

Mr. Montoya Sanchez was taken into custody in Dekalb County for the following charges:

Felony leaving the scene of an accident Felony resisting arrest No valid operator’s license Careless and imprudent driving involving an accident

He was being held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

6. Jayden Z. Bohm

Age: 20

Gender: Male

City/State: Moberly, MO

Mr. Bohm was arrested in Randolph County for the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated – first offense Careless and imprudent driving Minor in possession of alcohol

He has been released to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

7. Ronald T. Cron

Age: 52

Gender: Male

City/State: Kirksville, MO

Mr. Cron was apprehended in Adair County for driving while intoxicated. He has been released.

8. Christina M. Fox

Age: 42

Gender: Female

City/State: Memphis, MO

Ms. Fox was arrested in Scotland County for driving while intoxicated resulting in physical injury. She was released after treatment at Scotland County Memorial Hospital.

9. Linda K. Gustin

Age: 53

Gender: Female

City/State: Kansas City, KS

Ms. Gustin was taken into custody in Platte County on the following charges:

Felony possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia Vision obstruction material

She has been released from the Platte County Jail.

10. Jacob A. Dailey

Age: 32

Gender: Male

City/State: Kansas City, MO

Mr. Dailey was arrested in Platte County for felony unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held at the Platte County Detention Center under a 24-hour hold.

11. Francisco A. Mendoza

Age: 39

Gender: Male

City/State: Kansas City, KS

Mr. Mendoza was apprehended in Lafayette County for the following charges:

Felony forgery Driving while suspended – 2nd offense Speeding No insurance Felony Johnson County warrant

He was being held at the Lafayette County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

