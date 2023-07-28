Agenda set for Chillicothe City Council meeting on July 31

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances involving agreements next week. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on July 31st at 5:30.

One ordinance regards an agreement with the Missouri Department of Economic Development for industrial site development purposes for state American Rescue Plan Act funds. Another would authorize an agreement addendum with Allgeier, Martin, and Associates to conduct a stormwater study in the alley between Clay and Ann Streets and Washington and Locust Streets. There is also an ordinance that would accept a purchase agreement for a Life Scan fingerprinting machine from IDEMIA to be used by the Chillicothe Police Department.

Tomie Walker with Main Street Chillicothe is to discuss a facade repair and restoration project in the 500 block of Washington and Clay. There is also to be a discussion of a request for funding to apply for a Historic Preservation Grant for an expanded survey of the Wabash area and a Chillicothe R-2 School District request for a stop sign on Hornet Drive.

The agenda for July 31st’s Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes a closed session for employee matters.

Related