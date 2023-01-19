Obituary & Services: Clara (Darr) Ratliff

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Clara (Darr) Ratliff, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Indian Hills, a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Clara was born the daughter of Russell and Fern (Daniels) Darr in Adair county, Missouri, on October 18, 1938. She attended Kirksville Schools as well as two years of Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Don Ratliff on May 14, 1960. They happily shared 62 years together. She worked as a nurse’s aide in her younger years and spent several years as an elementary school secretary in St. Louis County. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Kirksville, Missouri, and Chillicothe, Missouri. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, quilting, mentoring at Camp Rainbow, and volunteering at the Litton Agriculture Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include her husband, Don, of the home; two sons, Mark Ratliff, and wife, Ann, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Paul Ratliff and wife, Connie, of St. Louis, Missouri; one grandson, Thomas Glen Ratliff; one granddaughter, Allison Claire Ratliff; one brother, Glen (Sonny) Darr of Novinger, Missouri; one sister Doris Leidheiser of Aiken, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Darr; and two sisters-in-law, Patty Darr and Leona Darr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Monday, January 23, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Rainbow or House of Prayer and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Related