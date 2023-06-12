Obituary & Services: Charles “Bill” William Betz

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Charles William (Bill) Betz, 86, of Trenton, MO left this world to walk with his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2023.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 8 Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to either the South Evan’s Cemetery or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Bill was born in the family home on December 26, 1936, to Clifford and Jane (Lavely) Betz. On May 25, 1969, Bill was united in marriage with Thelma Bell at their home in rural Grundy County.

He is survived by his wife Thelma, of the home, his daughters Mitzi (Rusty) Wilson and Patti (Jon) Shannon and Susan (Greg) Nedrow, his sons Michael (Robin) Betz and Bill (Jackie) Betz, his grandchildren, Jeremy (Mary) Eads, Lance (Theresa) Eads, Amy Ellis, Jessica (Travis) Standiford, Alyssa Miller, Aiden (Kelly) Stevenson, Daniel (Lynnsey) Betz, Christopher Valladares, Scott Valladares, his great grandchildren, Cymber Eads (Hayden) Coin, Ceiren Eads, Cienna Eads, Brandon and Dalton Wheeler, Jaden, Tyne and Aubrey Melnick, Keesa, Zane, Zarah, Jaylee, and Rici, Alexa, Gracie, Ryker, Bri, Addie, Catalina, Ella, Isaac, Grace, Blaze Betz, Harley Parkhurst, Michael, Iliana and Adriana Valladares. He was proud to be a great-great-grandfather to Deklyn, Daxtyn, and Daegyn Coin as well as 6 others. He was also survived by a sister Cindie (Robert) Buchanan and brother Chris (Sherry) Betz and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Corry Betz that died in infancy, a sister Glenda Stottlemyer and brothers Gary and Larry Betz.

Bill was a farmer in his heart and after selling the farm he spent many hours working in his garden which he was proud and happy to share with others. He was extremely proud of his sheep shearing time and had many stories to share about it. Bill worked at Trenton Foods for 34 years. He served as a steward and then as President of the Union. He retired in December of 1998 but still answered many phone calls trying to help the workers. He enjoyed hunting with the boys and was a crack shot. His stories were always funny and everyone loved them. He was always singing, but some weren’t for mixed company! We all loved them anyway. He loved his family with all his heart and we will miss him until we meet him again.

