Audio: Missouri addresses teacher shortage through tweaking retirement

(Missourinet) – Missouri has a shortage of teachers and lawmakers in Jefferson City passed a bill that would loosen restrictions on retired teachers to allow them to work. Republican Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe explains Senate Bill 75.

“So there’s a little bit of an incentive if you will stay in the classroom for 32 years, your retirement multiplier, which ultimately ends up being your check-in retirement will be a little bit higher. It also allows those retired teachers to go work around school systems and non-teaching positions.”

Black, who spent over 30 years in a classroom, says that despite what the Legislature has done to benefit teachers, including temporarily raising their salary, he thinks more can be done to address teacher shortages in Missouri. The governor has until the middle of July to sign or veto Black’s bill.

