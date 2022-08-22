Obituary & Services: Betty Elliott

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Betty Elliott, age 85 of Kansas City, Missouri, and formerly of Lathrop passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Betty was born on July 6, 1937, the daughter of Leonard and Wanda (Von Gourney) Cicero in South Bend, IN. Growing up in the depression era, she knew how to pinch a penny and save something for later. She was first united in marriage to John Eisenhower and to this union, Debbie and Patsy were born. They later divorced and she married Richard Shackelton to this union, Bett Adelia was born and he preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Charles Elliott in Lathrop and he preceded her in death in 2017. Betty enjoyed farm life, especially her animals. She also liked fishing, being outdoors, quilting, sewing, and children; particularly her grandchildren. She liked floral and vegetable gardening and canning. Betty was a great cook and make everything homemade. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands; siblings, Robert Cicero, Nancy Mangold, and Patty Ann Cicero; son-in-law, Joe Lowry. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Kissick (Jim) of Pueblo West, CO, Patricia Lowry of Platte City, MO, and Bett Adelia Shackelton of Kansas City, MO; seven grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Cicero of San Antonio, TX; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Children’s Place of Kansas City in Brookside in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lathrop Cemetery in Lathrop, MO. The family will gather with friends from 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.