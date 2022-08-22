Audio: Lee’s Summit business owner creates corn mazes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As fall approaches, corn mazes will be popping up across Missouri and the rest of the country. One of the country’s premier designers is Rob Stouffer of Lee’s Summit, who owns Precision Mazes. He says it takes roughly a day to create a corn maze, barring any complications:

Stouffer’s company travels across the U.S., though he says most of their corn mazes have been located east of the Rocky Mountains. Stouffer grew up on a family farm. He says although his father is proud of his work, he sometimes “shakes his head” that his son runs around the country “knocking down perfectly good corn.”

(Photo by Steven Aguilar on Unsplash)