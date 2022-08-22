Governor to announce special session details on tax cut plan Monday afternoon

State News August 22, 2022 KTTN News
Governor Mike Parson (Photo courtesy Missouri Governor's office
Governor Mike Parson says Missouri has its largest surplus of money in the state’s history and he wants to give some of that cash back to citizens.

He has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to announce his plans to ask the Missouri Legislature to cut the tax rate from the current 5.4-percent to about 4.8-percent. The governor hopes to have the tax cut begin in January. He also wants agriculture tax credits extended from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers, and young farmers.

 

 

Parson has been traveling across the state to meet with lawmakers about his tax cut plan.

(Photo courtesy of Governor Mike Parson’s office)

 

