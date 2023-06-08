Obituary & Services: Angela McKay

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Angela McKay, 55, of Centerville, Iowa, passed away of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Angela Renee McKay was born in Centerville, Iowa, on November 12, 1967, the daughter of Lora and Connie (Seals) McKay. She grew up in Centerville and graduated from Centerville High School. Angela continued her education at Indian Hills Community College and eventually earned her R. N. degree. Angela loved being a nurse.

She worked at Wesley Acres retirement home in Des Moines, Iowa, for 25 years. She moved back to Centerville and worked at Casey’s General Store for seven years, making the best pizza you ever tasted. All Angela wanted was to spend more time with her grandbabies. She loved being outdoors grilling and drinking, just having a good time with family and friends.

Angela is survived by her son, Joshua (Nicole) Tully of Des Moines, Iowa; her daughter, McKayla (Matthew) Lynch of Cincinnati, Iowa; and her stepson, Joe (Chloe) Tully of Des Moines, Iowa. Her grandchildren are Lilly, Bella, Noah, Arlene, and Aryanna. Angela is also survived by nephews Hoss and Austin McKay, and niece Jodi McKay-Devore.

Angela was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Thomas and Marty McKay, as well as a nephew, Joshua McKay.

Funeral services for Angela will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 10, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be at the Unionville Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family and may be entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

