Stacy Multipurpose Center in Princeton to hold fishing tournament fundraiser

The Stacy Multipurpose Center in Princeton will hold a fishing tournament as a fundraiser.

Sign up at the Stacy Center on June 23rd by 5 pm. Dinner will be at the lower fairgrounds in Princeton on June 24th from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Three-person teams will cost $30 to enter per division.

The largest catch of five fish per division will be rewarded with a payout. The payout will be determined by the number of teams registering.

Contact the Stacy Center for more information or to register for the fishing tournament at 660-748-3486.

