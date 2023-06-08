Stacy Multipurpose Center in Princeton to hold fishing tournament fundraiser

June 8, 2023
The Stacy Multipurpose Center in Princeton will hold a fishing tournament as a fundraiser.

Sign up at the Stacy Center on June 23rd by 5 pm. Dinner will be at the lower fairgrounds in Princeton on June 24th from 6  to 7:30 pm.

Three-person teams will cost $30 to enter per division.

The largest catch of five fish per division will be rewarded with a payout. The payout will be determined by the number of teams registering.

Contact the Stacy Center for more information or to register for the fishing tournament at 660-748-3486.

