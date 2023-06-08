Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to beginner fishing events in Kirksville during June

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to several beginner fishing events in Kirksville during the month of June. Participants of these events will learn the basics of fishing including casting, fish identification, and proper fish handling.

The dates and times for the events are as follows:

June 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Big Creek Conservation Area which is located on Rainbow Basin. Registration for this event is required and can be done at this link

June 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Hazel Creek Lake which is located on Peaceful Front Road. Registration for this event is required and can be done at this link

June 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Spur Pond which is located at 600 N. Osteopathy. Registration for this event is required and can be done at this link

June 24 from 9 a.m. until noon at Big Creek Conservation Area which is located on Rainbow Basin. Registration for this event is required and can be done at this link

June 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Spur Pond which is located at 600 N. Osteopathy. Registration for this event is required and can be done at this link

This event is free to the public, and participants over the age of 16 will need a valid fishing license to participate. All fishing materials will be provided. Questions about this event can be sent to Nolan Partin at [email protected].

