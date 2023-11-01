Obituary: James M. Webster Jr.

James M. Webster Jr., a resident of Freeburg, MO, and former Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in St. James.

He will be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home, with no services scheduled at this time.

James M. Webster Jr. was born on February 23, 1932, in Trenton to James Sr. and Florence (Pickens) Webster. He attended various schools in Grundy County. From October 1950 to June 1954, he served in the United States Air Force, spending 30 months of that time in Japan. After returning to the States, he attended the University of Missouri, where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in both agriculture and education. On February 1, 1959, he married Carmen Hoy in Columbia, MO. She preceded him in death on February 11, 1969. Jim taught school for 23 years in the Mexico, Browning, and Trenton school districts. On December 1, 1972, he remarried to Patty Wickizer in Bethany, MO. After teaching, Jim and Patty traveled and developed a craft business. Jim was a member of the Trenton Elks Lodge 801, Trenton Masonic Lodge 111, and the Presbyterian Church.

Surviving relatives include his wife Patty; children Elaine Herrera and husband Tom of Port Orchard, WA, Jay Webster of Atmore, AL, and Ginni Weavers and husband Curtis of Freeburg, MO; a sister, Helen Hull of Elmore, AL; six grandchildren: Kayla Schanfish and husband Dustin, Katie Webster, Brandy Lamar and husband Cleveland, Hailey Weavers, Brady Weavers, and Kayla Schenkelberg and husband Patrick; and two great-grandsons, Kadin and Conner Schanfish.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife Carmen; daughter-in-law Christine Webster; and sister Carole Torre.