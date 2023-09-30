Northbound Ford F150 strikes sign and embankment near Stewartsville sending driver to hospital

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident occurred near Stewartsville, resulting in moderate injuries for the driver, identified as Joshua C. Walkup, 39, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 4:38 p.m. on September 29, 2023, at the intersection of Highway VV and Highway NN, approximately six miles southwest of Stewartsville.

Walkup was driving a 2006 Ford F150 northbound on Highway VV when the truck traveled off the west side of the roadway. It first struck a sign and then continued off the road, hitting an embankment. The Ford F150 came to rest upright, facing north off the west side of Highway VV.

Walkup was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained moderate injuries and was taken by Tri-County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The accident was investigated by Sergeant L. M. Newman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Corporal J. D. Maudlin and personnel from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

