Crash on Highway 65 in Saline County injures two, claims the life of Dawn woman

On September 29, 2023, at approximately 3:03 p.m., an accident occurred on Highway 65, just 0.4 miles north of Route UU in Saline County, Missouri.

The crash involved a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, which was traveling northbound. The vehicle, driven by Connie J. Maberry, 68, of Dawn, Missouri, reportedly veered off the roadway, struck a field entrance, and subsequently overturned.

Connie J. Maberry sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. An occupant in the vehicle, Mary F. Rounkles, 74, of Tina, Missouri, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the same hospital by air EMS.

A second occupant in the vehicle, Carolyn J. Maberry, 86, also of Dawn, Missouri, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner at 4:00 p.m. She was then transported to the Saline County Coroner’s Office in Marshall.

The crash was investigated by Trooper M. A. Harris and the Major Crash Investigation Unit Team #1, led by Trooper J. D. Conrad. They were assisted at the scene by Trooper D. R. Peters, Trooper J. C. Acree, and Saline County Emergency Services.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Diehms Towing.

The accident marks the 59th fatality crash in Troop A’s jurisdiction for the year and the 65th fatality.

