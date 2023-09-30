Governor Parson grants 19 pardons for month of September, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

For the month of September 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 19 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Mark McLane Dennis Meisel Michael Dale Kurt Conger Daren Wilson Jerry Underwood Donna Vonallmen-Gardner Lorna Fleetwood David Huitt Joseph Hayes Joseph Pollard William Hickman Lacy Williams Donna Jacobs-Glissendorf Julia Bragg Carl Largent Danny Kinsler Terry O’Brien Thomas Campanelli

Related