Governor Parson grants 19 pardons for month of September, 2023

State News September 30, 2023September 30, 2023 KTTN News
Governor Parson signs a bill into law at his desk
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

For the month of September 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 19 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Mark McLane
  2. Dennis Meisel
  3. Michael Dale
  4. Kurt Conger
  5. Daren Wilson
  6. Jerry Underwood
  7. Donna Vonallmen-Gardner
  8. Lorna Fleetwood
  9. David Huitt
  10. Joseph Hayes
  11. Joseph Pollard
  12. William Hickman
  13. Lacy Williams
  14. Donna Jacobs-Glissendorf
  15. Julia Bragg
  16. Carl Largent
  17. Danny Kinsler
  18. Terry O’Brien
  19. Thomas Campanelli
Post Views: 226
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com