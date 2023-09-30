Governor Parson grants 19 pardons for month of September, 2023

For the month of September 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 19 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Mark McLane
- Dennis Meisel
- Michael Dale
- Kurt Conger
- Daren Wilson
- Jerry Underwood
- Donna Vonallmen-Gardner
- Lorna Fleetwood
- David Huitt
- Joseph Hayes
- Joseph Pollard
- William Hickman
- Lacy Williams
- Donna Jacobs-Glissendorf
- Julia Bragg
- Carl Largent
- Danny Kinsler
- Terry O’Brien
- Thomas Campanelli