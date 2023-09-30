Kansas man pleads guilty to bank robbery of Mound City, Missouri bank

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An Ottawa, Kansas, man who was apprehended after he called a tow truck for his getaway car has pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a Mound City, Mo., bank.

Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Thursday, Sept. 28, to one count of bank robbery.

By pleading guilty, McWhorter admitted that he stole $4,445 from Citizens Bank & Trust, 904 State Street in Mound City, on Dec. 21, 2022.

According to his plea agreement, McWhorter approached a teller station at the bank and, while holding what appeared to be a handgun, directed the teller to give him all the money in the drawer. McWhorter ran out of the bank and got into a black Chevrolet Malibu with the word “CHEVY” in block white lettering across the top of the front windshield. Witnesses saw McWhorter drive away from the area.

The next morning, McWhorter called a St. Joseph, Mo., towing company to request a tow for the Malibu, which was in Forest City, Mo., about 13 miles southwest of Mound City. The tow driver picked up McWhorter at a nearby café and went to retrieve the vehicle.

A local public official, who had heard the vehicle description of the bank robbery suspect the day before, recognized McWhorter’s vehicle being towed and contacted law enforcement. The Holt County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department then contacted the tow company. Dispatch contacted the driver of the tow truck by phone to confirm that he was towing a black Chevrolet Malibu, with the word “CHEVY” in block white lettering across the top of the front windshield, through Oregon, Mo. Dispatch also confirmed that McWhorter was with the tow driver in the tow truck. Dispatch directed the tow driver to pull over and wait for law enforcement to arrive.

When the tow driver pulled over, McWhorter attempted to take control of the tow truck. McWhorter fought with the tow driver and a passerby who witnessed the altercation and had stopped to assist. The tow driver and passerby were able to get McWhorter to the ground and hold him until law enforcement arrived.

When officers arrested McWhorter, they found in the tow truck a cooler-type bag that contained $3,813 taken in the bank robbery. Officers also found additional evidence in the Malibu, including a box of 9mm ammunition, but no firearm.

Under federal statutes, McWhorter is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg R. Coonrod. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Holt County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Andrew County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Mound City, Mo., Police Department, and the FBI.

