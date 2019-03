A community dance is coming up at Trenton as a benefit for the North Missouri Saddle Club.

The March 23rd event will be held at the Trenton Rock Barn from 7 until 10 o’clock that night. Admission is $3.00 per person or $5.00 per couple. Refreshments also will be sold at what promoters call a “barn dance.”

The fundraiser is open to anyone wishing to attend.