Veterans service event to be held in Princeton

A Veterans Service event will be held this Wednesday, March 13 at the Memorial VFW Post #7159 in Princeton.

The session will start at 1 o’clock and end by 2 with a District One Service Officer to answer questions. Veterans attending are to take a copy of DD 214 or separation papers. All Veterans and family are welcome for free biscuits and gravy and coffee.

The VFW post is located at 300 South Jefferson at Princeton. Ruth Ann Shipps of Spickard is the Commander and may be contacted at 660-485-6215.