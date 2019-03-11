Quail Forever invites outdoor enthusiasts to State Habitat Convention

Quail Forever invites landowners, hunters, and conservation enthusiasts to their 6th annual State Habitat Convention. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and visit with wildlife professionals and chapter leaders as well as learn what makes Quail Forever one of the nation’s most successful conservation organizations. The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Columbia, Missouri on March 16th.

Casey Bergthold, Missouri State Coordinator for Quail Forever, said the State Habitat Convention is a great way to let folks know about the work Quail Forever and their partners are doing around the state, as well as share the latest information from the conservation world.

For those not familiar with The Habitat Organization, Pheasants Forever, including its quail conservation division, Quail Forever, is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have more than 140,000 members and 740 local chapters across the United States and Canada. Since creation in 1982, Pheasants Forever has spent $867 million on 540,000 habitat projects benefiting 18 million acres nationwide.

“I hope anyone interested in learning more about quail and other upland wildlife, habitat management, and what Missouri is doing to conserve these species, considers attending,” Bergthold said. “Come enjoy a day packed with unique seminars and demonstrations, followed by live music and an opportunity to socialize with local wildlife professionals and other dedicated conservationists”.

Bergthold says the event will have something to offer all interests. Seminar topics include Updates from partners- Natural Resource Conservation Service and Missouri Department of Conservation, Retriever Training, Prescribed Fire as a Management Tool, Bobwhite Research & Ecology, Predator Effects on Wild Game Populations, Monarch Butterfly Conservation, Bee Keeping and Native Forages, and much more!

Prior to the State Habitat Convention Quail Forever will be hosting “Birds, Beef, and Brews” an event highlighting upland wildlife conservation, Audubon’s Conservation Ranching Program, and great local beer! This social is free and open to the public and is a great way for those interested in learning more. Birds, Beef, and Brews is March 15 from 6-10PM at Logboat Brewing Company in Columbia.

Those interested in attending the Stata Habitat Convention can register at www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/3635 or signup the day of the event. For more information regarding the Convention or the Birds, Beef, and Brews event, please call John Wallace at 937-459-8085.