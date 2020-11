Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Chillicothe will offer free parenting classes via Zoom.

The sessions will be held Tuesday mornings from 8 o’clock to 9:30 beginning December 1st. Topics will include an introduction to parenting, protective factors, why children misbehave and what to do, 123 Magic, and creative discipline.

Participants can choose classes to suit their needs. Register with the North Central Mental Health Center of Chillicothe at 660-646-6872.

