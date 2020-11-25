Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved multiple personnel items at a meeting on November 24th.

One was the retirement of English Instructor and Department Chairperson Linda Cowling effective at the end of the summer intercession in 2021. Fourteen of Cowling’s 28 years in education have been at NCMC.

The board approved emeritus status for retired Registrar/Director and Enrollment Linda Brown. She was an employee at NCMC for 35 years, and her retirement became effective October 31st.

Those approved for employment included Kevin Hutchison of Chillicothe as a maintenance worker at $12.34 per hour and Shonda Baker of Jameson as Student Accounts Specialist at $12.44 per hour, both beginning November 30th. Others approved for employment were for Darcy Oetting of Platte City as an adjunct instructor for Accounting courses and Tocarra Williams as an adjunct instructor for Public Affairs courses, both beginning in spring 2021.

Job description changes were approved for Admissions positions. The Admissions Recruiter changed to the Admissions/International Student Representative, and the Admissions Representative changed to the Admissions Recruiter. The job descriptions and responsibilities were changed for each. They will have the same placement on the salary scale/classification.

The board also approved job description changes for a Northwest Workforce Development Board position. The Program Operations Manager/Equal Opportunity Officer changed to the Equal Opportunity and Program Compliance Coordinator. The job description and responsibilities changed. There was also a change in the placement on the salary scale and classification. It went from a salaried position to classified and moved to WBD scale grade two.

Green Hills Head Start personnel items approved were the resignation of Health Specialist Vanessa Moore as of January 1st and the employment of Aundriea Lopez as a Chillicothe A Teacher Aide beginning November 16th.

The board also approved Head Start purchasing a 2020 Ford Fusion from Barnes-Baker Automotive in Trenton. A 2010 Ford Fusion will be traded in for $2,800, and the proceeds will go toward the new vehicle. The final purchase price for the new car is $20,000, and that includes the trade-in and incentives.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver spoke on behalf of Head Start Directors Janet Gott and Sue Ewigman who were not at November 24th’s meeting. He reported the Head Start Bethany site has to close due to COVID-19. He explained one student has the virus, and others have to quarantine.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported NCMC has concluded the on-campus portion of the semester without having to close the campus.

Klaver reported the fall semester has been unlike any other semester due to the pandemic. There was a lot to deal with, and modifications were made. He said students had a good attitude and persisted. He believes the college did the best it could have with mitigation. He noted Chief of Staff Kristi Harris and Vice President for Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley have spent a lot of time on COVID-19-related matters.

Board President Diane Lowrey said she appreciated the work of staff and faculty.

The college is buying 21 more air purifiers to put into classrooms with CARES Act funding.

Alley reported about $400,000 of CARES Act funding had been given to 690 students.

Klaver talked about Plan 2025, which is a five-year plan for the college. He noted it would take the college up to its centennial year in 2025 and said the next five years will be a “very exciting” time.

Plan 2025 includes an updated mission and vision to include diversity and inclusiveness. The plan also includes guiding principals, initiatives, goals, and goal outcomes. Initiatives include academic excellence, student success, strategic enrollment management, campus and community, and a culture of responsibility. Klaver said the goal outcomes are “very important.”

He expects dirt to move in about the next week on a residence life project. He anticipates construction to start on a new residence hall.

NCMC has chosen a site in Savannah, and the closing date is November 30th. The college hopes to offer short-term workforce training at the site as early as fall 2021 and have credit programming by fall 2022.

Klaver also reported there is an A Plus funding shortfall, and officials are working with the governor and Missouri Department of Higher Education to make up that shortfall.

Alley reported Student Senate will be starting holiday bedtime stories in December. Students, faculty, and staff will read the stories, which will be posted online for anyone to hear.

Director of Development Alicia Endicott submitted a report, which said the NCMC Foundation has received multiple memorials for Bill Ausmus designated for the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant. She notes the memorials will allow additional grant awards to faculty and staff for years to come.

After an executive session the evening of November 24th, the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees authorized President Doctor Lenny Klaver to sign a construction contract with Weldon Builders and Construction of Trenton to build residence halls. Board Secretary Vicki Weaver reports the two suite-style halls will be on college property on East Crowder Road.

Klaver reported during November 24th’s meeting that he expected dirt to be moved in about the next week on the residence life project.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares