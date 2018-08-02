North Central Missouri Fair Swine Show results announced

The results of the North Central Missouri Fair Swine Show have been announced.

Braxton Switzer of Bucklin had the Champion Boar with Wade Horton of Chillicothe showing the Reserve Champion Boar. The Champion Gilt belonged to Jaiden Rodenburg of Wheeling and Rodenberg also received Showmanship for eight to 10-year-olds.

The Reserve Champion Gilt belonged to Drake Lightner of Chillicothe and Lightner also received Showmanship for 15 and older. Clayton Moore of Milan had the Champion Barrow and Reserve Market Animal. Colby Gillespie of Chillicothe had the Reserve Champion Barrow, Market Gilt, and Supreme Market Animal.

Showmanship for 11 to 14-year-olds went to Emma Whitlock of Milan and there were 16 Pee Wee exhibitors.

