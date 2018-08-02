Green Hills Regional Planning Commission reports 2nd survey available for Missouri residents

Missouri residents, business owners, and elected officials may now participate in the second 2018 Missouri Survey.

The survey is designed to gather input on issues Missourians feel are important in sustaining local communities and building a strong local economy and will take residents about 10 minutes to complete. Participation in the survey is voluntary, and answers will remain anonymous. A full report on the results will be published later this year.

The Missouri Rural Development Partners, Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Office of Rural Development, University of Missouri Division of Applied Social Sciences, and MU Extension sponsor the survey.

The survey is available on this website by clicking HERE. Paper copies are also available by request by contacting Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Assistant Director Jackie Soptic at 660-359-5636 extension 12.

The 2017 Survey report may be viewed by going to by clicking HERE.

