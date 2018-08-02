Newtown man hurt in crash east of Jamesport

The Highway Patrol reports a Newtown man sustained minor injuries when one pickup truck struck another one mile east of Jamesport Wednesday morning.

The northbound truck driven by 77-year-old Charles Hartman of Newtown and the westbound truck driven by 16-year-old Malcon Henke of Princeton reportedly entered the intersection at July Avenue and 330th Street at about the same time. Henke’s pickup hit Hartman’s on the passenger side, causing extensive damage to Henke’s truck and totaling Hartman’s. Both trucks came to rest in the northwest portion of the intersection on their wheels.

An ambulance transported Hartman to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and the Patrol notes Henke did not sustain any injuries.

The Patrol reports Hartman wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Henke did not.

