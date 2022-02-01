North Central Missouri College to host blood drive

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Student Senate in partner with Community Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive on the NCMC campus on February 9 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center, 1322 Mable Street. The drive is open to all students, staff, and the public. No appointment is necessary but can be made by visiting the Save a Life Now website.

The CBC recommends getting a good night’s sleep, drinking an extra 16 ounces of water, eating iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level, and consuming a low-fat meal before donating. Donating blood is an easy way to help others and only takes about an hour. The CBC encourages donors to give blood every time they are eligible-every 56 days for whole blood donations and every 112 days for double red cell donations.

The need for blood is ongoing, but COVID-19 has destroyed the foundation on which the community donates blood to patients served by Community Blood Center Every week, more than 3500 blood donations and 760 donated platelet units are needed to meet patient needs. To ensure we are prepared to support health agencies in our communities and across the country, CBC strongly urges individuals who feel healthy and well to make an appointment at a donor center or find a new community blood drive. For more information visit the Save a Life Now website.

Related