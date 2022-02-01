Chillicothe man injured after truck overturns south of Humphreys

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man sustained minor injuries when an International truck overturned two miles south of Humphreys on Monday morning January 31.

An ambulance transported 62-year-old Randall McKee to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The truck traveled south on Highway 139 before running off the right side of the road, overcorrecting, going back onto the road, and overturning.

The vehicle was totaled and McKee was wearing a seat belt.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

