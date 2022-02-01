Candidate filing for the August primary Election begins on February 22

Filing for the Grundy County August 2 Primary Election starts later this month.

Candidate filings will take place in the county clerk’s office at the courthouse in Trenton from February 22, 2022, at 8 a.m. through March 29 at 5 p.m.

Grundy County offices up for election are associate judge, presiding commissioner, circuit clerk/ex-officio recorder, county clerk, prosecuting attorney, public administrator, and township committeeman and committeewoman.

The public administrator is an unexpired term. Jill Eaton resigned in 2021 after being elected to the position in November 2020. The governor appointed Adria Moore to fill the position. An election will run this year for the unexpired term for the position to end on December 31, 2024.

More information and qualifications for candidates can be found at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office.

