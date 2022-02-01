Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Sponsorships are available for the Green Hills Recreation Association to help offset the cost of equipment, uniforms, field rentals, maintenance, and associated costs of conducting youth sports.

There are four levels of sponsorship packages:

The Platinum Level costs $700 and involves being an exclusive team sponsor for each sport season, including summer baseball, softball, or tee-ball; soccer; and winter 2023 basketball. The Platinum Level also includes a name and logo on player shirts and two individual banners for summer leagues.

The Gold Level costs $500 and includes being an exclusive team sponsor for two sports, a name and logo on player shirts, and one individual banner for the summer league.

The Silver Level costs $300 and includes being an exclusive team sponsor for one sport, a name and logo on player shirts, and an individual banner for the summer league.

The Bronze Level is $299 and below and includes a group banner.

Sponsorship requests are matched on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact Cara McClellan with the Green Hills Recreation Association before February 15, 2022, with sponsorship level requests at 660-359-3973 or 660-359-1301.

