North Central Missouri College to conduct crime scene learning activity

On September 14th, the North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice program will be conducting a crime scene simulation learning activity in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. The public is advised that this is just a learning activity and has no cause for concern.

“My Criminal Investigations course will be creating a crime scene on campus as a hands-on learning activity,” said Jenna Vandel, Criminal Justice Instructor. “The crime scene activity provides students with the opportunity to work with law enforcement and learn about the processes involved in responding to the scene or accident of a crime.”

The activity will take place in front of Geyer Hall, located on Main Street in downtown Trenton, MO, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The simulation will look realistic with emergency vehicles on campus, crime scene tape, and analysis activity. Again, this will be no cause for alarm as it is just a learning activity.