North Central Missouri College faculty member, Dr. Susan Stull, presented Excellence in Teaching Award

North Central Missouri College presented Dr. Susan Stull, Life Sciences Instructor the Excellence in Teaching award at the September Board of Trustees meeting.

The Excellence in Teaching award recognizes men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues at North Central Missouri College. It is an honor that is given to a faculty member that demonstrates a clear vision of teaching, substantial contribution to the improvement of teaching methods and curriculum, captivating presenter, leader, responsible, and expert in their field.

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares