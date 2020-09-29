Trenton Building and Nuisance Board reviews former business location at 12th and Main

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening reviewed properties of concern including action involving a former business location at 12th and Main.

The physical address is 1117 Main Street with the owner listed as John Woodland. This is the building where bricks have fallen from the exterior wall on the north. Building Inspector Wes Barone believes the gap has widened between two layers of bricks prompting him to expect additional bricks falling. Cones have been set up along the sidewalk there because of public safety concerns.

On a motion regarding additional actions to be taken, the building board expressed its desire to advance the location to the category of a certificate of existence of a dangerous building, subject to further evaluation by city officials. Barone also was authorized to write a letter to the building owner expressing the city’s concerns regarding the structure.

In other action, 1000 Rural was placed on a declaration of a nuisance, 1600 Main was advanced to a public hearing. Three other addresses were moved to the next step, called findings of fact. These are 604 Linn Street, 812 Grant, and 11-09 Main Street.

Barone also shared with the building board the initial list of possible locations that indicate a willingness to participate in the city’s 2020-21 demolition program.

