Missouri 4-H holds virtual livestock judging contest

The 2020 University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest recently took place virtually. More than 100 youth from across the state applied their evaluation and communication skills in this contest.

“Youth involved with the livestock judging program develop key life skills to aid in their future career success,” says Maria Calvert, state 4-H agriculture and natural resources educator. “Judging team members must make rapid, logical decisions and defend those decisions via oral reasons, Calvert says. Students improve their communication and critical thinking abilities. They become organized and self-disciplined, learn to accept criticism, develop self-confidence, and become leaders. Alumni of the program report that success in the livestock judging competition has translated to employment opportunities, internships, and scholarships,” she says.

Participants competed in one of two age divisions, junior (8-13) and senior (14-18).

The top three junior competitors were Corbin Neil, Vernon County, first; Scarlett Miller, Carroll County, second; and Trenton Edwards, Warren County, third. The top junior team was from Carroll County.

The top three senior competitors were Jessie Lowe, Bates County, first; Quincy Wiegand, Randolph County, second; and Brayden Gast, Vernon County, third. The top senior team was from Audrain County.

The top 10 competitors ages 8-10 were also recognized: Scarlett Miller, Carroll County, first; Michaela Miller, Carroll County, second; Stetson Stone, Audrain County, third; Ty Murphy, Saline County, fourth; Kaston Pitt, Carroll County, fifth; Addie Honan, Nodaway County, sixth; Faith Calvin, Jasper County, seventh; Tyler Meier, Cape Girardeau County, eighth; Kenton Merrifield, Bates County, ninth; and Thomas Hulse, Marion County, 10th.

Calvert says programs like the State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest would not be possible without support from the Missouri 4-H Foundation(opens in new window). Learn more about the Missouri 4-H Livestock Judging program and other 4-H programs at 4h.missouri.edu(opens in new window).

