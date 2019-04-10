North Central Missouri College Dean graduates from Leadership Academy

Mitch Holder, Dean of Instruction at North Central Missouri College recently participated and graduated from the Missouri Community College Association Leadership Academy.

During his involvement in the academy, Mitch attended sessions on leadership aspects, heard from community college leaders and former college presidents, participated in a book study, and collaborated in groups to provide presentations.

“Mitch is our newest administrator on campus, and I am impressed with his efforts working with faculty, staff, and students,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, President. “His participation in the MCCA Leadership Academy helped him grow as an administrator and offered insights to his leadership capabilities. We are proud of his accomplishment; He has a bright future ahead in higher education leadership.”