Community Easter Egg Hunt to be held in Trenton

The Trenton Kiwanis Club and Trenton High School Key Club will host the Community Easter Egg Hunt in Trenton.

Activities will start in the upper area of Moberly Park near the enclosed shelter house on the morning of April 20th at 9:30. Ambulance, fire, and area law enforcement vehicles and staff will be at the park, and the THS Key Club will have games for children.

Grundy County children 10 years old and younger are invited to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt at 10 o’clock. The park will be sectioned off for three age divisions: zero to three, four to six, and seven to 10. One egg in each age division will contain a grand prize certificate to receive a filled Easter basket courtesy of Dave’s Body Shop of Trenton. Children should bring their own baskets for the hunt.

Vehicles should park in the upper lot at Moberly Park near the enclosed shelter house or the lower lot near the pool. Individuals parking in the lower lot are asked to use the park road to walk to the upper area of the park to not disturb the area to be hunted.

Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to use the Easter photo area at the shelter house. Anyone wanting to donate to offset the costs of the Easter Egg Hunt should contact Kiwanis member Kara Helmandollar at 359-5966. Contributions may also be left in a donation box at the event.