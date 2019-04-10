North Central Missouri College Library to offer “Human Book” Program

The North Central Missouri College Library will be hosting “Human Book” session April 15 at 9:00 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. on the first floor of the NCMC Library in Geyer Hall.

The goal of these sessions will be to learn more about human beings and overcome stereotypes and prejudices. At each session, individuals will have the opportunity to “read” the “human book” followed by a conversation with the group. “Human Book” sessions will last approximately thirty minutes and the event is open to all faculty and staff, students, and community members.

For more information on the “Human Book” series, or the NCMC Library, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Shellee Castanada, Library Assistant at 660-357-6335.