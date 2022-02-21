North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The agenda has been announced for Tuesday’s meeting of North Central Missouri College Trustees. The board meeting begins at 5:30 pm in the Frey Administrative Center on the college campus in Trenton.

The meeting will begin with employee introductions, a presentation by the digital media club, and then various reports from Head Start, the vice presidents, the chief information officer, and the college president.

The agenda action items include bids and purchases, child selection criteria for the Head Start program, and editing a mission statement. Personnel matters involve Head Start plus resignations, a transfer and employments, and recommendations on tenure.

There’s also an executive session for the NCMC Board of Trustees.

