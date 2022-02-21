Dates in March announced for veteran assistance at VFW Hall in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Four dates in March have been selected for the Veterans Service Officer to be available at the VFW Hall in Trenton. For each of the dates, the officer will be available from 9 am until 2 pm.

Those dates include the first three Fridays of the month: March 4th, 11th, and 18th. The officer also plans to be at the VFW Hall on Monday, March 7th. He can help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Individuals attending are to take a copy of their DD-214 and VA paperwork.

A counselor also is available as needed. Doctor John Hudson helps veterans

dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and/or re-adjustment to their home community. Drivers also are sought for the V-A shuttle that is based in Trenton and takes veterans to their appointments at Kansas City.

For more information, the veterans’ service officer may be contacted at 660-359-2078.

